 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.52 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 639.52 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 529.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.09 crore in September 2022 up 144.23% from Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.05 crore in September 2022 up 64.87% from Rs. 71.60 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 5.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 885.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.56% returns over the last 6 months and 122.56% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 639.52 592.83 529.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 639.52 592.83 529.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.23 391.89 337.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 154.95 19.40 66.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.75 -16.65 5.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.72 19.23 22.04
Depreciation 16.07 15.52 16.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.42 41.82 45.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.38 121.62 36.23
Other Income 41.60 28.86 18.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.98 150.48 54.64
Interest 12.86 16.19 17.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.12 134.29 37.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.12 134.29 37.36
Tax 21.03 33.56 9.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.09 100.73 27.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.09 100.73 27.88
Equity Share Capital 126.24 120.59 108.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.56 8.35 2.58
Diluted EPS 5.56 8.19 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.56 8.35 2.58
Diluted EPS 5.56 8.19 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.