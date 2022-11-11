Deepak Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.52 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 639.52 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 529.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.09 crore in September 2022 up 144.23% from Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.05 crore in September 2022 up 64.87% from Rs. 71.60 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 5.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 885.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.56% returns over the last 6 months and 122.56% over the last 12 months.