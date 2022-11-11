English
    Deepak Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.52 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 639.52 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 529.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.09 crore in September 2022 up 144.23% from Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.05 crore in September 2022 up 64.87% from Rs. 71.60 crore in September 2021.

    Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 5.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.

    Deepak Fert shares closed at 885.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.56% returns over the last 6 months and 122.56% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations639.52592.83529.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations639.52592.83529.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials351.23391.89337.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods154.9519.4066.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.75-16.655.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7219.2322.04
    Depreciation16.0715.5216.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4241.8245.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.38121.6236.23
    Other Income41.6028.8618.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.98150.4854.64
    Interest12.8616.1917.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.12134.2937.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.12134.2937.36
    Tax21.0333.569.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.09100.7327.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.09100.7327.88
    Equity Share Capital126.24120.59108.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.568.352.58
    Diluted EPS5.568.192.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.568.352.58
    Diluted EPS5.568.192.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
