Deepak Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.64 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.64 crore in March 2023 up 7.79% from Rs. 560.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.40 crore in March 2023 up 17.68% from Rs. 64.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.61 crore in March 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.38 in March 2022.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 598.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.83% over the last 12 months.