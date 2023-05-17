English
    Deepak Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.64 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 604.64 crore in March 2023 up 7.79% from Rs. 560.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.40 crore in March 2023 up 17.68% from Rs. 64.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.61 crore in March 2023 up 8.9% from Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022.

    Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.38 in March 2022.

    Deepak Fert shares closed at 598.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.83% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations604.64512.83560.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations604.64512.83560.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials438.74393.11341.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.7130.3722.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.47-25.6523.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5019.6120.04
    Depreciation17.3517.9915.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.8936.1057.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.9241.3080.74
    Other Income31.3432.2425.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.2673.54105.89
    Interest11.1210.9516.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.1462.5989.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.1462.5989.27
    Tax27.7416.4724.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.4046.1264.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.4046.1264.92
    Equity Share Capital126.24126.24120.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.053.655.38
    Diluted EPS6.053.655.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.053.655.38
    Diluted EPS6.053.655.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:16 pm