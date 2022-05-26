 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Fert Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 444.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.92 crore in March 2022 up 31.05% from Rs. 49.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 102.95 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 595.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.89% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 560.95 524.42 444.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 560.95 524.42 444.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 341.21 296.46 174.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.27 78.85 122.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.17 3.72 -8.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.04 21.95 6.58
Depreciation 15.88 29.86 17.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.64 31.66 58.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.74 61.92 72.01
Other Income 25.15 28.86 13.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.89 90.78 85.43
Interest 16.62 13.04 25.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.27 77.74 59.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.27 77.74 59.48
Tax 24.35 19.06 9.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.92 58.68 49.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.92 58.68 49.54
Equity Share Capital 120.59 120.59 102.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 4.99 4.82
Diluted EPS 5.29 4.94 4.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.38 4.99 4.82
Diluted EPS 5.29 4.94 4.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.