Deepak Fert Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 444.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.92 crore in March 2022 up 31.05% from Rs. 49.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 102.95 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 595.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.89% over the last 12 months.