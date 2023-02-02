 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.83 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 524.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.4% from Rs. 58.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 120.64 crore in December 2021.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.83 639.52 524.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.83 639.52 524.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 393.11 351.23 296.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.37 154.95 78.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.65 13.75 3.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.61 17.72 21.95
Depreciation 17.99 16.07 29.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.10 25.42 31.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.30 60.38 61.92
Other Income 32.24 41.60 28.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.54 101.98 90.78
Interest 10.95 12.86 13.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.59 89.12 77.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.59 89.12 77.74
Tax 16.47 21.03 19.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.12 68.09 58.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.12 68.09 58.68
Equity Share Capital 126.24 126.24 120.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.65 5.56 4.99
Diluted EPS 3.65 5.56 4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.65 5.56 4.99
Diluted EPS 3.65 5.56 4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited