Deepak Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.83 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 524.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.4% from Rs. 58.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 120.64 crore in December 2021.