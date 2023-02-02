English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deepak Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.83 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 512.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.21% from Rs. 524.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.4% from Rs. 58.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 120.64 crore in December 2021.

    Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations512.83639.52524.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations512.83639.52524.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.11351.23296.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.37154.9578.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.6513.753.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.6117.7221.95
    Depreciation17.9916.0729.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.1025.4231.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3060.3861.92
    Other Income32.2441.6028.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.54101.9890.78
    Interest10.9512.8613.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.5989.1277.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.5989.1277.74
    Tax16.4721.0319.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.1268.0958.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.1268.0958.68
    Equity Share Capital126.24126.24120.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.655.564.99
    Diluted EPS3.655.564.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.655.564.99
    Diluted EPS3.655.564.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited