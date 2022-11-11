 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Fert Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,719.32 crore, up 51.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,719.32 crore in September 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 1,793.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.89 crore in September 2022 up 199.37% from Rs. 90.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.73 crore in September 2022 up 134.01% from Rs. 222.95 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.40 in September 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 885.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.56% returns over the last 6 months and 122.56% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,719.32 3,031.07 1,793.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,719.32 3,031.07 1,793.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,733.23 1,888.65 1,279.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.72 122.54 121.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.55 -108.78 -102.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 144.59 172.47 108.34
Depreciation 56.45 58.69 51.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.57 215.73 174.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 438.21 681.77 160.71
Other Income 27.07 11.21 10.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 465.28 692.98 171.63
Interest 43.26 43.52 36.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 422.02 649.46 134.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 422.02 649.46 134.89
Tax 146.43 213.80 41.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 275.59 435.66 93.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 275.59 435.66 93.33
Minority Interest -3.70 -1.77 -2.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 271.89 433.89 90.82
Equity Share Capital 126.24 120.59 108.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.22 36.13 8.40
Diluted EPS 22.22 34.72 8.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.22 36.13 8.40
Diluted EPS 22.22 34.72 8.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.