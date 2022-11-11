English
    Deepak Fert Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,719.32 crore, up 51.66% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,719.32 crore in September 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 1,793.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.89 crore in September 2022 up 199.37% from Rs. 90.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.73 crore in September 2022 up 134.01% from Rs. 222.95 crore in September 2021.

    Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.40 in September 2021.

    Deepak Fert shares closed at 885.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.56% returns over the last 6 months and 122.56% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,719.323,031.071,793.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,719.323,031.071,793.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,733.231,888.651,279.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods131.72122.54121.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.55-108.78-102.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost144.59172.47108.34
    Depreciation56.4558.6951.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.57215.73174.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax438.21681.77160.71
    Other Income27.0711.2110.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax465.28692.98171.63
    Interest43.2643.5236.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax422.02649.46134.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax422.02649.46134.89
    Tax146.43213.8041.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities275.59435.6693.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period275.59435.6693.33
    Minority Interest-3.70-1.77-2.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates271.89433.8990.82
    Equity Share Capital126.24120.59108.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2236.138.40
    Diluted EPS22.2234.728.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2236.138.40
    Diluted EPS22.2234.728.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am