    Deepak Fert Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,795.54 crore, up 38.91% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,795.54 crore in March 2023 up 38.91% from Rs. 2,012.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.88 crore in March 2023 down 8.87% from Rs. 279.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.30 crore in March 2023 down 5.35% from Rs. 511.65 crore in March 2022.

    Deepak Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.19 in March 2022.

    Deepak Fert shares closed at 598.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.83% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,795.542,754.762,012.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,795.542,754.762,012.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,479.741,836.971,042.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods377.67394.02193.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks101.45-302.53-100.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.35143.01145.02
    Depreciation68.9855.0952.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses233.22222.08229.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.13406.12448.69
    Other Income15.1930.5510.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax415.32436.67458.74
    Interest54.8553.1038.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax360.47383.57420.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax360.47383.57420.14
    Tax103.10131.31137.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities257.37252.26282.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period257.37252.26282.91
    Minority Interest-2.49-2.82-3.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates254.88249.44279.70
    Equity Share Capital126.24126.24120.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1919.7623.19
    Diluted EPS20.1919.7622.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1919.7623.19
    Diluted EPS20.1919.7622.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
