Deepak Fert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,012.48 crore, up 27.77% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,012.48 crore in March 2022 up 27.77% from Rs. 1,575.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.70 crore in March 2022 up 146.89% from Rs. 113.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.65 crore in March 2022 up 83.51% from Rs. 278.81 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 23.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.03 in March 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 595.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.89% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,012.48 1,955.70 1,575.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,012.48 1,955.70 1,575.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,042.80 1,074.02 766.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 193.83 179.58 110.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.02 64.37 119.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 145.02 125.93 77.88
Depreciation 52.91 65.80 51.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 229.25 159.81 227.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 448.69 286.19 221.39
Other Income 10.05 17.09 5.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.74 303.28 227.10
Interest 38.60 36.19 48.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 420.14 267.09 179.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 420.14 267.09 179.01
Tax 137.23 86.48 63.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 282.91 180.61 115.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 282.91 180.61 115.80
Minority Interest -3.21 -0.88 -2.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 279.70 179.73 113.29
Equity Share Capital 120.59 120.59 102.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.19 15.28 11.03
Diluted EPS 22.30 14.76 10.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.19 15.28 11.03
Diluted EPS 22.30 14.76 10.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
