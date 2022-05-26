English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deepak Fert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,012.48 crore, up 27.77% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,012.48 crore in March 2022 up 27.77% from Rs. 1,575.08 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.70 crore in March 2022 up 146.89% from Rs. 113.29 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.65 crore in March 2022 up 83.51% from Rs. 278.81 crore in March 2021.

    Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 23.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.03 in March 2021.

    Close

    Deepak Fert shares closed at 595.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.89% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,012.481,955.701,575.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,012.481,955.701,575.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,042.801,074.02766.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods193.83179.58110.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.0264.37119.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.02125.9377.88
    Depreciation52.9165.8051.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses229.25159.81227.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax448.69286.19221.39
    Other Income10.0517.095.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.74303.28227.10
    Interest38.6036.1948.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax420.14267.09179.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax420.14267.09179.01
    Tax137.2386.4863.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities282.91180.61115.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period282.91180.61115.80
    Minority Interest-3.21-0.88-2.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates279.70179.73113.29
    Equity Share Capital120.59120.59102.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1915.2811.03
    Diluted EPS22.3014.7610.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1915.2811.03
    Diluted EPS22.3014.7610.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.