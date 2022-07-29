 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Fert Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,031.07 crore, up 59.35% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,031.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.35% from Rs. 1,902.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 433.89 crore in June 2022 up 238.92% from Rs. 128.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 751.67 crore in June 2022 up 153.77% from Rs. 296.20 crore in June 2021.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 36.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.47 in June 2021.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 676.95 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 62.90% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,031.07 2,012.48 1,902.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,031.07 2,012.48 1,902.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,888.65 1,042.80 1,207.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 122.54 193.83 109.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -108.78 -100.02 -40.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 172.47 145.02 112.65
Depreciation 58.69 52.91 62.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 215.73 229.25 222.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 681.77 448.69 227.83
Other Income 11.21 10.05 5.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 692.98 458.74 233.70
Interest 43.52 38.60 43.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 649.46 420.14 190.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 649.46 420.14 190.41
Tax 213.80 137.23 59.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 435.66 282.91 130.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 435.66 282.91 130.63
Minority Interest -1.77 -3.21 -2.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 433.89 279.70 128.02
Equity Share Capital 120.59 120.59 102.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.13 23.19 12.47
Diluted EPS 34.72 22.30 11.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.13 23.19 12.47
Diluted EPS 34.72 22.30 11.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:07 pm
