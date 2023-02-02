 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,754.76 crore, up 40.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,754.76 crore in December 2022 up 40.86% from Rs. 1,955.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.79% from Rs. 179.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.76 crore in December 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 369.08 crore in December 2021.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,754.76 2,719.32 1,955.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,754.76 2,719.32 1,955.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,836.97 1,733.23 1,074.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 394.02 131.72 179.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -302.53 14.55 64.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.01 144.59 125.93
Depreciation 55.09 56.45 65.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 222.08 200.57 159.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 406.12 438.21 286.19
Other Income 30.55 27.07 17.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 436.67 465.28 303.28
Interest 53.10 43.26 36.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 383.57 422.02 267.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 383.57 422.02 267.09
Tax 131.31 146.43 86.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 252.26 275.59 180.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 252.26 275.59 180.61
Minority Interest -2.82 -3.70 -0.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 249.44 271.89 179.73
Equity Share Capital 126.24 126.24 120.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.76 22.22 15.28
Diluted EPS 19.76 22.22 14.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.76 22.22 15.28
Diluted EPS 19.76 22.22 14.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited