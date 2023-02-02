Deepak Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,754.76 crore, up 40.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,754.76 crore in December 2022 up 40.86% from Rs. 1,955.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.79% from Rs. 179.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.76 crore in December 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 369.08 crore in December 2021.