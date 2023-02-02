English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deepak Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,754.76 crore, up 40.86% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,754.76 crore in December 2022 up 40.86% from Rs. 1,955.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 249.44 crore in December 2022 up 38.79% from Rs. 179.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.76 crore in December 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 369.08 crore in December 2021.

    Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,754.762,719.321,955.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,754.762,719.321,955.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,836.971,733.231,074.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods394.02131.72179.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-302.5314.5564.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.01144.59125.93
    Depreciation55.0956.4565.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses222.08200.57159.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax406.12438.21286.19
    Other Income30.5527.0717.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax436.67465.28303.28
    Interest53.1043.2636.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax383.57422.02267.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax383.57422.02267.09
    Tax131.31146.4386.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities252.26275.59180.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period252.26275.59180.61
    Minority Interest-2.82-3.70-0.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates249.44271.89179.73
    Equity Share Capital126.24126.24120.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7622.2215.28
    Diluted EPS19.7622.2214.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7622.2215.28
    Diluted EPS19.7622.2214.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited