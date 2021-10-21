Deep Polymers L Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore, up 424.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore in September 2021 up 424.2% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021 up 102.08% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021 up 232.84% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2020.

Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2020.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 248.25 on October 20, 2021 (BSE)