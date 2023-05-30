Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, down 18.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 down 18.68% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2023 down 3.48% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022.
Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.
Deep Polymers L shares closed at 93.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.07% returns over the last 6 months and -53.49% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Polymers Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.18
|27.41
|34.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.18
|27.41
|34.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.51
|--
|18.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|20.49
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|0.97
|3.23
|Power & Fuel
|0.46
|--
|0.58
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.99
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.58
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.26
|1.89
|5.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.13
|2.49
|4.14
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.38
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.86
|2.88
|4.55
|Interest
|0.59
|0.10
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.26
|2.78
|3.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.26
|2.78
|3.94
|Tax
|1.41
|0.51
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.85
|2.26
|2.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.85
|2.26
|2.95
|Equity Share Capital
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|0.98
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|0.98
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|0.98
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|0.98
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited