Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, down 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 down 18.68% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2023 down 3.48% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022.

Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 93.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.07% returns over the last 6 months and -53.49% over the last 12 months.