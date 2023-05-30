English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, down 18.68% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 down 18.68% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2023 down 3.48% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 down 1.33% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022.

    Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

    Deep Polymers L shares closed at 93.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.07% returns over the last 6 months and -53.49% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Polymers Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1827.4134.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1827.4134.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.51--18.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods--20.49--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.710.973.23
    Power & Fuel0.46--0.58
    Employees Cost0.780.991.73
    Depreciation0.340.580.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.261.895.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.132.494.14
    Other Income0.730.380.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.862.884.55
    Interest0.590.100.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.262.783.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.262.783.94
    Tax1.410.510.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.852.262.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.852.262.95
    Equity Share Capital23.0323.0323.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.240.981.28
    Diluted EPS1.240.98--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.240.981.28
    Diluted EPS1.240.98--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Deep Polymers L #Deep Polymers Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm