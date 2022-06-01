 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore, up 202.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore in March 2022 up 202.58% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 645.45% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022 up 3413.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 210.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)

Deep Polymers Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.66 35.85 11.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.66 35.85 11.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.82 25.23 8.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.23 -0.30 0.75
Power & Fuel 0.58 0.70 0.12
Employees Cost 1.73 0.90 0.20
Depreciation 0.72 0.46 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.44 5.36 2.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.14 3.48 -0.13
Other Income 0.41 0.54 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.55 4.02 0.06
Interest 0.61 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.94 4.02 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.94 4.02 0.06
Tax 0.98 1.01 0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.95 3.02 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.95 3.02 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 23.03 13.17 11.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 2.29 -0.46
Diluted EPS -- 2.29 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 2.29 -0.46
Diluted EPS -- 2.29 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Deep Polymers L #Deep Polymers Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.