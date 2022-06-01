Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore, up 202.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore in March 2022 up 202.58% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 645.45% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022 up 3413.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 210.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)