    Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore, up 202.58% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore in March 2022 up 202.58% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 645.45% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022 up 3413.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

    Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

    Deep Polymers L shares closed at 210.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)

    Deep Polymers Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.6635.8511.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.6635.8511.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.8225.238.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.23-0.300.75
    Power & Fuel0.580.700.12
    Employees Cost1.730.900.20
    Depreciation0.720.460.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.445.362.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.143.48-0.13
    Other Income0.410.540.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.554.020.06
    Interest0.61----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.944.020.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.944.020.06
    Tax0.981.010.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.953.02-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.953.02-0.54
    Equity Share Capital23.0313.1711.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.282.29-0.46
    Diluted EPS--2.29--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.282.29-0.46
    Diluted EPS--2.29--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:00 am
