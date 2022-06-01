Deep Polymers L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore, up 202.58% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.66 crore in March 2022 up 202.58% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 645.45% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2022 up 3413.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.
Deep Polymers L shares closed at 210.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)
|Deep Polymers Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.66
|35.85
|11.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.66
|35.85
|11.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.82
|25.23
|8.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.23
|-0.30
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|0.58
|0.70
|0.12
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|0.90
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.46
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.44
|5.36
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.14
|3.48
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.54
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.55
|4.02
|0.06
|Interest
|0.61
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.94
|4.02
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.94
|4.02
|0.06
|Tax
|0.98
|1.01
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.95
|3.02
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.95
|3.02
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|23.03
|13.17
|11.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|2.29
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.29
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|2.29
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.29
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited