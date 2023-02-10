English
    Deep Polymers L Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, down 23.55% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in December 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 down 25.01% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

    Deep Polymers Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.4129.2835.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.4129.2835.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----25.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.4924.37--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.97-0.90-0.30
    Power & Fuel----0.70
    Employees Cost0.990.510.90
    Depreciation0.580.550.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.892.375.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.492.393.48
    Other Income0.380.520.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.882.904.02
    Interest0.100.36--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.782.544.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.782.544.02
    Tax0.510.471.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.262.073.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.262.073.02
    Equity Share Capital23.0323.0313.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.902.29
    Diluted EPS0.980.902.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.902.29
    Diluted EPS0.980.902.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
