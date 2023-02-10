Deep Polymers L Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, down 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in December 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 35.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 down 25.01% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 130.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -60.64% over the last 12 months.