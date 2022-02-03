Deep Polymers L Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.85 crore, up 173.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.85 crore in December 2021 up 173.25% from Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021 up 4690.79% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021 up 2886.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 560.10 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)