Deep Polymers L Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, down 32.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in September 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 43.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.

Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2021.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 155.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.37% over the last 12 months.