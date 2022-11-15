 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deep Polymers L Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, down 32.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in September 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 43.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.

Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2021.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 155.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.37% over the last 12 months.

Deep Polymers Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.28 35.58 11.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.28 35.58 11.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 8.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.37 30.36 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -4.80 0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- 0.12
Employees Cost 0.51 1.07 0.20
Depreciation 0.55 0.55 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.37 4.30 2.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.39 4.10 -0.13
Other Income 0.52 0.31 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.90 4.41 0.06
Interest 0.36 0.65 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.54 3.76 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.54 3.76 0.06
Tax 0.47 0.94 0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.07 2.82 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.07 2.82 -0.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 0.06 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.13 2.88 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 23.03 23.03 11.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.22 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.92 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.22 -0.46
Diluted EPS 0.92 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

