    Deep Polymers L Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, down 32.22% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in September 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 43.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.

    Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2021.

    Deep Polymers L shares closed at 155.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.37% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Polymers Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.2835.5811.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.2835.5811.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----8.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.3730.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-4.800.75
    Power & Fuel----0.12
    Employees Cost0.511.070.20
    Depreciation0.550.550.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.374.302.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.394.10-0.13
    Other Income0.520.310.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.904.410.06
    Interest0.360.65--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.543.760.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.543.760.06
    Tax0.470.940.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.072.82-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.072.82-0.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.060.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.132.88-0.53
    Equity Share Capital23.0323.0311.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.22-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.92----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.22-0.46
    Diluted EPS0.92----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:44 am