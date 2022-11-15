Deep Polymers L Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, down 32.22% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in September 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 43.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2022 down 22.65% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021.
Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2021.
Deep Polymers L shares closed at 155.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.37% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Polymers Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.28
|35.58
|11.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.28
|35.58
|11.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|8.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.37
|30.36
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-4.80
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.12
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|1.07
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.55
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.37
|4.30
|2.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.39
|4.10
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.31
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|4.41
|0.06
|Interest
|0.36
|0.65
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.54
|3.76
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.54
|3.76
|0.06
|Tax
|0.47
|0.94
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.07
|2.82
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.07
|2.82
|-0.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|0.06
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.13
|2.88
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|23.03
|23.03
|11.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|1.22
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|1.22
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited