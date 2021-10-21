Deep Polymers L Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore, up 423.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore in September 2021 up 423.38% from Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021 up 246.14% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2021 up 232.84% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2020.

Deep Polymers L EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2020.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 248.25 on October 20, 2021 (BSE)