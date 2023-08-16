Deep Polymers L Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.75 crore, down 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.75 crore in June 2023 down 16.39% from Rs. 35.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 30.19% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 48.19% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022.

Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

Deep Polymers L shares closed at 98.76 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -44.64% over the last 12 months.