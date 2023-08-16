English
    Deep Polymers L Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.75 crore, down 16.39% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.75 crore in June 2023 down 16.39% from Rs. 35.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 30.19% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 48.19% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2022.

    Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

    Deep Polymers L shares closed at 98.76 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -44.64% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Polymers Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.7528.1835.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.7528.1835.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.29----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--17.5130.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.010.71-4.80
    Power & Fuel--0.46--
    Employees Cost1.090.781.07
    Depreciation0.420.340.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.214.264.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.754.134.10
    Other Income0.410.730.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.154.864.41
    Interest0.270.590.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.894.263.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.894.263.76
    Tax-0.031.410.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.922.852.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.922.852.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.09--0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.012.852.88
    Equity Share Capital23.0323.0323.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.241.22
    Diluted EPS0.871.24--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.241.22
    Diluted EPS0.871.24--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

