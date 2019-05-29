Deep Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.09 crore, down 11.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.09 crore in March 2019 down 11.41% from Rs. 79.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2019 down 27.36% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.00 crore in March 2019 down 27.45% from Rs. 42.73 crore in March 2018.

Deep Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2018.

Deep Industries shares closed at 142.30 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.