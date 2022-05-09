 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deep Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.36 crore, up 47.58% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.36 crore in March 2022 up 47.58% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2022 up 1055.25% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.73 crore in March 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 27.14 crore in March 2021.

Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Deep Ind shares closed at 233.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Deep Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.36 61.09 51.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.36 61.09 51.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.61 14.73 21.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 11.81 -3.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.81 5.62 4.47
Depreciation 6.00 5.77 21.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.90 6.57 4.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.04 16.58 3.15
Other Income 2.69 5.29 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.73 21.87 5.38
Interest 0.86 0.64 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.87 21.23 3.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.87 21.23 3.53
Tax 6.17 5.33 5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.70 15.90 -1.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.70 15.90 -1.85
Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 4.97 -0.58
Diluted EPS 5.53 4.97 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 4.97 -0.58
Diluted EPS 5.53 4.97 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
