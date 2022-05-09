Deep Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.36 crore, up 47.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.36 crore in March 2022 up 47.58% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2022 up 1055.25% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.73 crore in March 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 27.14 crore in March 2021.

Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Deep Ind shares closed at 233.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)