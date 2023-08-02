Deep Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.67 crore, up 49.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.67 crore in June 2023 up 49.04% from Rs. 60.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.61 crore in June 2023 up 52.95% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.45 crore in June 2023 up 50.89% from Rs. 27.47 crore in June 2022.

Deep Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.82 in June 2022.

Deep Ind shares closed at 227.90 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.98% returns over the last 6 months and 130.90% over the last 12 months.