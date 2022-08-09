 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deep Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.16 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.16 crore in June 2022 down 11.35% from Rs. 67.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in June 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 31.08 crore in June 2021.

Deep Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.27 in June 2021.

Deep Ind shares closed at 194.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and 77.86% over the last 12 months.

Deep Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.16 76.36 67.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.16 76.36 67.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.44 36.61 30.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -2.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.55 5.81 5.30
Depreciation 6.15 6.00 5.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.02 5.90 5.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.00 22.04 24.26
Other Income 2.32 2.69 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.32 24.73 25.34
Interest 0.63 0.86 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.69 23.87 23.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.69 23.87 23.92
Tax 5.25 6.17 7.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.44 17.70 16.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.44 17.70 16.87
Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.82 5.53 5.27
Diluted EPS 4.82 5.53 5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.82 5.53 5.27
Diluted EPS 4.82 5.53 5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deep Ind #Deep Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Exploration and Production #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
