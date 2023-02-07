Deep Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.71 crore, up 51.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 92.71 60.54 61.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 92.71 60.54 61.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 44.24 30.71 14.73 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 11.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.40 5.60 5.62 Depreciation 7.71 6.21 5.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.35 4.84 6.57 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.01 13.19 16.58 Other Income 1.93 9.77 5.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.95 22.96 21.87 Interest 0.91 0.19 0.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.04 22.76 21.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.04 22.76 21.23 Tax 7.74 5.55 5.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.30 17.21 15.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.30 17.21 15.90 Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.97 5.38 4.97 Diluted EPS 6.97 5.38 4.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.97 5.38 4.97 Diluted EPS 6.97 5.38 4.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited