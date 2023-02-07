Deep Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.71 crore, up 51.76% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 92.71 crore in December 2022 up 51.76% from Rs. 61.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in December 2022 up 40.24% from Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.87% from Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2021.
Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2021.
|Deep Ind shares closed at 299.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.62% returns over the last 6 months and 61.76% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.71
|60.54
|61.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.71
|60.54
|61.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.24
|30.71
|14.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|11.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.40
|5.60
|5.62
|Depreciation
|7.71
|6.21
|5.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.35
|4.84
|6.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.01
|13.19
|16.58
|Other Income
|1.93
|9.77
|5.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.95
|22.96
|21.87
|Interest
|0.91
|0.19
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.04
|22.76
|21.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.04
|22.76
|21.23
|Tax
|7.74
|5.55
|5.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.30
|17.21
|15.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.30
|17.21
|15.90
|Equity Share Capital
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.97
|5.38
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|6.97
|5.38
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.97
|5.38
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|6.97
|5.38
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited