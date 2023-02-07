English
    Deep Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.71 crore, up 51.76% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 92.71 crore in December 2022 up 51.76% from Rs. 61.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in December 2022 up 40.24% from Rs. 15.90 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.66 crore in December 2022 up 39.87% from Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2021.
    Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in December 2021.Deep Ind shares closed at 299.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.62% returns over the last 6 months and 61.76% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.7160.5461.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.7160.5461.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.2430.7114.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----11.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.405.605.62
    Depreciation7.716.215.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.354.846.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0113.1916.58
    Other Income1.939.775.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9522.9621.87
    Interest0.910.190.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.0422.7621.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.0422.7621.23
    Tax7.745.555.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3017.2115.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3017.2115.90
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.975.384.97
    Diluted EPS6.975.384.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.975.384.97
    Diluted EPS6.975.384.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited