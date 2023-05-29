English
    Deep Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.46 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.46 crore in March 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 83.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.26 crore in March 2023 up 319.78% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.13 crore in March 2023 up 54.47% from Rs. 30.51 crore in March 2022.

    Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2022.

    Deep Ind shares closed at 184.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 6 months and 83.09% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.4698.0683.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.4698.0683.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.2947.7253.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.90-2.01-12.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.988.467.34
    Depreciation8.957.916.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.324.156.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.0231.8322.35
    Other Income5.161.961.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.1833.7824.32
    Interest2.851.111.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.3332.6723.31
    Exceptional Items44.69----
    P/L Before Tax80.0232.6723.31
    Tax7.767.746.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.2624.9317.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.2624.9317.18
    Minority Interest---0.330.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.2624.6117.21
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.297.795.37
    Diluted EPS11.297.795.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.297.795.37
    Diluted EPS11.297.795.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am