Deep Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.46 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.46 crore in March 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 83.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.26 crore in March 2023 up 319.78% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.13 crore in March 2023 up 54.47% from Rs. 30.51 crore in March 2022.

Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2022.

Deep Ind shares closed at 184.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.07% returns over the last 6 months and 83.09% over the last 12 months.