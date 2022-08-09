Deep Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore in June 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 71.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.93 crore in June 2022 up 2.73% from Rs. 31.08 crore in June 2021.

Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2021.

Deep Ind shares closed at 194.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and 77.86% over the last 12 months.