Deep Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore in June 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 71.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in June 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.93 crore in June 2022 up 2.73% from Rs. 31.08 crore in June 2021.

Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2021.

Deep Ind shares closed at 194.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and 77.86% over the last 12 months.

Deep Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.15 83.97 71.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.15 83.97 71.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.02 53.95 31.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -12.70 -2.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.25 7.34 6.50
Depreciation 6.34 6.19 5.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.28 6.84 5.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.26 22.35 24.34
Other Income 2.33 1.97 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.59 24.32 25.22
Interest 0.79 1.01 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.80 23.31 23.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.80 23.31 23.78
Tax 5.29 6.13 7.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.51 17.18 16.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.51 17.18 16.72
Minority Interest -0.04 0.04 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.47 17.21 16.72
Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 5.37 5.23
Diluted EPS 6.09 5.37 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 5.37 5.23
Diluted EPS 6.09 5.37 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
