Deep Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.38 crore, up 74.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.38 crore in December 2021 up 74.12% from Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021 down 77.49% from Rs. 75.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021 up 86.57% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2020.

Deep Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.63 in December 2020.

Deep Ind shares closed at 189.15 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)