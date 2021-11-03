Deep Energy Res Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 125.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2021 up 125.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 42.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -37.88% over the last 12 months.