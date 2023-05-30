Deep Energy Res Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, up 3411.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in March 2023 up 3411.72% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 5204.76% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.
|Deep Energy Res shares closed at 112.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.62% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Energy Resources Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.50
|6.72
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.50
|6.72
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.19
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.70
|5.99
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.25
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.45
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.72
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|1.17
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|1.17
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|1.17
|0.00
|Tax
|0.04
|0.28
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.89
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.89
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.28
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.28
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.28
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.28
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited