Deep Energy Res Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, up 3411.72% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.50 6.72 0.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.50 6.72 0.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -0.19 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.70 5.99 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.04 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.25 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.45 0.00 Other Income 0.24 0.72 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 1.17 0.00 Interest -- 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 1.17 0.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.15 1.17 0.00 Tax 0.04 0.28 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 0.89 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 0.89 0.00 Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 0.28 -- Diluted EPS 0.03 0.28 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 0.28 -- Diluted EPS 0.03 0.28 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited