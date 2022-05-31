 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deep Energy Res Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.06% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 81.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 89.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 134.95% returns over the last 6 months and 124.91% over the last 12 months.

Deep Energy Resources Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.12 0.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.12 0.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.01
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 31, 2022 01:03 pm
