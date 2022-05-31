Deep Energy Res Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 81.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 89.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 134.95% returns over the last 6 months and 124.91% over the last 12 months.