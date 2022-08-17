Deep Energy Res Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 111.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 111.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 90.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 86.90 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.08% returns over the last 6 months and 101.39% over the last 12 months.