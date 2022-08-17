Deep Energy Res Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 111.89% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 111.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 90.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
Deep Energy Res shares closed at 86.90 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.08% returns over the last 6 months and 101.39% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Energy Resources Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.13
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.13
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited