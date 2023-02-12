 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deep Energy Res Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, up 5745.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in December 2022 up 5745.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 55768.75% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 3866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021. Deep Energy Res shares closed at 121.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 169.33% over the last 12 months.
Deep Energy Resources Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.723.490.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.723.490.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.16--
Purchase of Traded Goods5.991.26--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.05
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.250.390.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.451.660.01
Other Income0.720.720.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.172.380.01
Interest0.000.010.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.172.380.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.172.380.01
Tax0.280.590.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.891.790.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.891.790.00
Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.56--
Diluted EPS0.280.56--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.56--
Diluted EPS0.280.56--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

