Deep Energy Res Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, up 5745.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in December 2022 up 5745.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 55768.75% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 3866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Deep Energy Res shares closed at 121.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 169.33% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Energy Resources Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.72
|3.49
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.72
|3.49
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.16
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.99
|1.26
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.39
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|1.66
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.72
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|2.38
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.17
|2.38
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.17
|2.38
|0.01
|Tax
|0.28
|0.59
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.89
|1.79
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.89
|1.79
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.56
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.56
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.56
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.56
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited