Deep Energy Res Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, up 5745.91% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.72 3.49 0.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.72 3.49 0.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.16 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.99 1.26 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.05 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.25 0.39 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 1.66 0.01 Other Income 0.72 0.72 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.17 2.38 0.01 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.17 2.38 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.17 2.38 0.01 Tax 0.28 0.59 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.89 1.79 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.89 1.79 0.00 Equity Share Capital 32.00 32.00 32.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.56 -- Diluted EPS 0.28 0.56 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.56 -- Diluted EPS 0.28 0.56 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited