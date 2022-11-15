Deep Energy Res Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, up 563.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in September 2022 up 563.05% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 7396.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 1076.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 140.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.34% returns over the last 6 months and 217.40% over the last 12 months.