    Deep Energy Res Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, up 563.05% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in September 2022 up 563.05% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 up 7396.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 1076.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Deep Energy Res shares closed at 140.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.34% returns over the last 6 months and 217.40% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Energy Resources Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.100.790.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.100.790.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.340.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.26----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.160.24
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.200.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.710.010.10
    Other Income0.210.090.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.920.100.10
    Interest0.080.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.840.020.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.840.020.08
    Tax0.590.020.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.250.000.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.250.000.02
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.18-0.010.02
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.39----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.39----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

