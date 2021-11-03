Deep Energy Res Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 34.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in September 2021 up 34.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 92.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 down 57.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020.

Deep Energy Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 42.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -37.88% over the last 12 months.