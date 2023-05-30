Deep Energy Res Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, up 2437.71% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in March 2023 up 2437.71% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 375.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 261.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

    Deep Energy Res shares closed at 112.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.62% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Energy Resources Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.468.110.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.468.110.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.010.170.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.786.64--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.220.27
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.490.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.510.12
    Other Income-0.010.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.520.18
    Interest0.060.070.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.800.450.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.800.450.09
    Tax0.040.31-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.760.140.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.760.140.16
    Minority Interest-0.020.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.750.150.16
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.240.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.240.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

