Deep Energy Res Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, up 2437.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in March 2023 up 2437.71% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 375.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 261.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 112.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.62% over the last 12 months.