Deep Energy Res Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 148.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Deep Energy Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 89.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 135.08% returns over the last 6 months and 125.91% over the last 12 months.