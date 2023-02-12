Deep Energy Res Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 1051.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2022 up 1051.03% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 421.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 252.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.