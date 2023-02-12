Deep Energy Res Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 1051.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2022 up 1051.03% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 421.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 252.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Deep Energy Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 121.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 169.33% over the last 12 months.