    Deep Energy Res Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 1051.03% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Energy Resources Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2022 up 1051.03% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 421.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 252.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Deep Energy Resources Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.114.100.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.114.100.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.170.410.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.641.26--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.130.31
    Depreciation0.080.080.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.520.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.710.02
    Other Income0.010.210.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.521.920.07
    Interest0.070.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.451.840.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.451.840.06
    Tax0.310.590.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.141.250.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.141.250.04
    Minority Interest0.00-0.08-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.151.180.03
    Equity Share Capital32.0032.0032.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.390.01
    Diluted EPS0.040.390.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.390.01
    Diluted EPS0.040.390.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited