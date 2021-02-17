Deep Energy Res Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 99.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 99.21% from Rs. 55.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 98.88% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 down 98.52% from Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2019.

Deep Energy Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2019.

Deep Energy Res shares closed at 39.50 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -44.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.69% over the last 12 months.