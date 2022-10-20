Deep Diamond Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 740.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 740.73% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 up 946.68% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 up 1325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Deep Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 156.65 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,014.15% returns over the last 6 months