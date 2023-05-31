Deep Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 257.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 257.57% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 84.09% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 73.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Deep Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 8.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 313.71% over the last 12 months.