    Deep Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 257.57% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deep Diamond India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 257.57% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 84.09% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 73.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    Deep Diamond EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

    Deep Diamond shares closed at 8.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 313.71% over the last 12 months.

    Deep Diamond India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.071.500.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.071.500.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.29--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.88-1.81-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.760.140.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.820.14
    Other Income0.050.060.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.880.23
    Interest0.090.05--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.310.830.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.310.830.23
    Tax--0.220.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.610.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.610.17
    Equity Share Capital4.814.813.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.041.270.53
    Diluted EPS0.041.270.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.041.270.53
    Diluted EPS0.041.270.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am