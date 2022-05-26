Deep Diamond Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 193.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 193.15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 398.82% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Deep Diamond EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Deep Diamond shares closed at 18.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)